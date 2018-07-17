Pass It On: A woman helps a grieving friend in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South woman is having a tough time. She last her brother a few years ago, and now her health is in decline.

In the past, Judy Byers and her brother Dalton were avid Harley riders.

Their lives were wrapped around the hobby they enjoyed.

But just a few years ago, Dalton was killed as he rode his motorcycle and Judy's life has been in a tail spin ever since.

Meet our play maker Tammy Roberson.

"She's going through some hard times. Her brother was killed. I'm not sure how long ago, maybe five or six years ago," Roberson said. "Judy has had a stroke since then. She's in bad shape."

Roberson says Judy's health issues are taking a toll on her.

"She's not able to work. She's on disability, but what she draws mainly just pays for her apartment. She could use some help."

We're here to help.

We are passing on $300 from WREG and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

Just a few minutes later, we're off to find Judy.

We walk up to the door and Roberson motions for Judy to come out.

Because of the stroke it's hard for Judy to hold onto the cash.

"You don't know how bad I need this. God know," she said.

This financial blessing came just in time.

"Isn't it great to have friends like Tammy? I just had to have surgery on my bottom jaw. My bone is deteriorated, and I can't save up the money to get my bottom teeth," Judy said.

She is thankful for the Pass It On gesture.

"It's more than you could ever imagine," Judy said.