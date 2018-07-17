× One person dead, second injured following Hickory Hill gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to a Hickory Hill gas station overnight following a deadly double shooting.

Investigators spent hours combing the massive scene at the Exxon gas station on Hickory Hill Road and Winchester.

They said one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The second person was pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, police haven’t released any details on what happened.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.