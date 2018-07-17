× MPD officer’s searching for 3 men wanted in connection with North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men who are wanted in connection to a shooting in North Memphis.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of West Belmont Circle in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

The search for the suspects led them to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Autumnwood Avenue in Fox Meadows, where the search continues.

No injuries have been reported, and a victim was not located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.