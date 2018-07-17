× Mentally ill man convicted of first-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gunman who killed one man and critically wounded another was found guilty Monday by a judge who rejected his claim that a mental illness prevented him from appreciating the wrongfulness of his actions, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan agreed with two defense doctors that Charles Hammond suffered from schizophrenia, but ruled that the only evidence they had regarding his mental state on the day of the offenses came from the defendant himself.

Hammond, 32, was convicted of the murder of 48-year-old Michael Osborn.

The unprovoked shootings occurred on July 27, 2016, at 2871 Farrisview near the airport when Hammond walked from his family business to the victims’ workplace, JARS, which is located next door.

Witnesses said Hammond began firing at the victims for several minutes, then walked back to his own business and sat down in a chair. His mother and sister persuaded Hammond to put his gun in a drawer until police arrived.

In the weeks before the shootings, Hammond had posted videos on his Facebook page showing the JARS business, a company that services FedEx delivery vehicles. One video showed the bay where the shootings occurred and a caption said “Real cash moved in next door.”

Hammond will be sentenced later on two counts of attempted first-degree murder in which one man was shot twice in the face while a third escaped the gunfire uninjured.