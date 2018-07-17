× Man stabs relative who told him to clean up dog’s urine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly attacking a family member after his own dog urinated on the floor.

The incident happened Sunday in the 5300 block of Breckenwood.

The victim told police his family was eating lunch when he noticed his brother-in-law’s dog had gone to the bathroom in the floor. He said he asked the man, Roque Moran, to clean up after his dog, but things quickly escalated. Moran was described as being “infuriated” by the request and allegedly began cursing and threatening the homeowner.

That’s when the victim’s wife allegedly tried to get in between the two. She was pushed by Moran, who then attacked the husband, police said. The male victim was able to push Moran back, but as he did, the suspect allegedly pulled a knife from his back pocket and stabbed him.

He was also punched in the head, he told police.

Moran eventually fled the scene when the husband retreated to a back room to get his gun. He was later located in front of Northaven Elementary and charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and criminal trespass.