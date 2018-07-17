× Huey’s bartender goes viral after showing kindness to a man in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homeless man walked into an East Memphis restaurant last week, and the generosity he received went viral after a customer posted it on Facebook.

“I had never seen him before and haven’t seen him since,” said Tucker Beck, as he pointed to the third stool on the right, where he met a new customer at his bar, Huey’s on Poplar in East Memphis. “I would say he was probably starving. He probably hadn’t eaten in a day or two. In this heat, you probably would just pass out.”

Beck said the man looked to be homeless. He watched him lean over and ask a woman next to him for a couple of bucks.

“He goes, ‘What can I get for two dollars?’ I go, ‘Well, what would you like?'” said Beck.

Beck said he didn’t take his money. He just put in an order for a burger and onion rings.

“I said, ‘Do you want something to drink?’ We got him a big ole ice water. He was grinning from ear to ear. He was so excited,” Beck said. “He thanked me about 10 times. He was just so thankful.”

Beck didn’t think anything of it, except hoping the man he met Friday afternoon was okay.

“I’m worried about him. I’d like to find him. I’ve been looking over him,” he said.

What Beck didn’t know is that people were thinking about him and his hospitality.

A customer at the bar watched it all unfold, snapped a picture and posted it on Facebook.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post received more than 3,000 likes and 1,500 shares.

“I think it’s refreshing to see good news,” said Beck.

He told us he’s not looking for glory. That’s not what this is about. He just hopes people take this story of kindness and pass it on.

“I think it is great if it can help one other person. I think it’s great. That’s the main point here,” Beck said with a smile.