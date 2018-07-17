× Grizzlies star Marc Gasol helps rescue migrant clinging to life raft in Mediterranean Sea

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What do NBA players do on their summer vacation?

Grizzlies star Marc Gasol is on a rescue mission on the Mediterranean Sea.

Gasol posted this photo on his twitter page Tuesday night.

Frustration, anger, and helplessness. It’s unbelievable how so many vulnerable people are abandoned to their deaths at sea.

Deep admiration for these I call my teammates at this time @openarms_fund pic.twitter.com/TR0KnRsrTE — Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) July 17, 2018

He’s working with a group called ‘Proactiva Open Arms,’ which is a Spain-based organization that helps to rescue refugees fleeing war and poverty.

In the photo, Gasol is seen taking part in helping pull a woman onto a lifeboat.

She was clinging to a life raft in the sea before she received help.

Gasol tweeted that he’s feeling frustration, anger and helplessness after the rescue and said he has nothing but admiration for the people he’s working with.