× Grizzlies ships McLemore and Davis to Kings in exchange for Temple

Memphis – The Memphis Grizzlies completed a trade with the Sacramento Kings in which they acquired guard Garrett Temple, Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace announced today. In exchange, Memphis traded guard Ben McLemore, center Deyonta Davis, a future second round pick and cash considerations to Sacramento.

In 65 games (35 starts) with Sacramento during the 2017-18 season, Temple (6-6, 195) averaged a career-high 8.4 points to go with 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.8 minutes per game while shooting .418 from the field, a career-best .392 from three-point range and .769 from the free throw line. Temple netted a career-high 34 points on January 23 at Orlando.

Undrafted in the 2009 NBA Draft, Temple joins Memphis with career averages of 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.1 minutes over 439 games (157 starts) with Houston, Sacramento, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Charlotte and Washington. The nine-year veteran has career shooting percentages of .405 from the field, .357 from three-point range and .725 from the free throw line.

A native of Baton Rouge, La., Temple averaged 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.1 minutes in 134 games (131 starts) over five years (2004-09) at Louisiana State University, helping the Tigers to the school’s fourth NCAA Final Four in a starting role as a redshirt freshman.

McLemore (6-5, 195) averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 19.5 minutes over 56 games (17 starts) for Memphis last season. The 25-year-old shot .421 from the field, .346 from three-point range and .828 from the free throw line. Drafted by Sacramento in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft following a two-year collegiate career (2011-2013) at the University of Kansas, the St. Louis, Mo. native holds career averages of 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.5 minutes in 349 games (233 starts) for the Kings and Grizzlies.

In 62 games (six starts) for the Grizzlies last season, Davis (6-11, 237) recorded 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.63 blocks in 15.2 minutes per game, shooting .608 from the field and .667 from the free throw line. Davis was drafted by Boston, who traded his draft rights to the Grizzlies, in the second round (31st overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft after a one-year collegiate career (2015-16) at Michigan State University.

