× Gibson County man federally indicted in child exploitation case

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man was federally indicted after allegedly traveling across state lines to have sex with an underage girl.

According to the Department of Justice, Finis Ewin Hill met an individual online he believed to be under the age of 16. Just two days later, he drove to Mississippi to meet up with the person.

The 66 year old was taken into custody and recently indicted on child exploitation charges.

But this wasn’t the first time Hill has been in trouble with the law. While we are still working to gather details, we do know he was found guilty of a crime prior to 2005 because around that time he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun.

For that last crime, he was sentenced to 221 months in prison. He was just released from prison in January 2018.

If convicted, Hill faces 10 years to life behind bars.

A mugshot of Hill was not released by the DOJ.