× Flames destroy Whitehaven home while owner at work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven homeowner lost everything when a fire broke out inside her home early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Ernie Drive.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told the owner was at work when the home went up in flames Tuesday. No one else was inside at the time.

The fire appears to have completely destroyed the home.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine the cause.