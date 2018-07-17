East Memphis family frightened after home sprayed with bullets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis family is concerned after they say their home was sprayed with bullets just after midnight Monday.

Five shell casings were found outside the home in the 4200 block of Dunn near Cherry Road. Some of those bullets narrowly missed those inside, and the family says they have no idea why they would be targeted.

Family members, who did not feel comfortable being identified, showed us several bullet holes left behind after the gunfire erupted. There is a hole by the window where someone was watching TV inside just feet away.

"It was just loud, like four or five just fast," one young man said.

H says for the most part, the neighborhood is fairly quiet, but he's recently heard of certain families targeted.

"I know a lot of Hispanic people they've been getting robbed," he said.

But this scare wasn't the first time shots have been fired near the home. Almost two months ago his girlfriend was parked in front waiting for him to come home.

"Some dude approached my car with a long shotgun and then, on the other side, it was somebody else with a pistol and I sat there. I didn't think it was real at first and it just became real when they told me to get out the car, so I got out the car."

As the men were holding her up, her boyfriend who lives here showed up. They fired a shot at his car and were able to get away with her phone, but no one was hurt.

One of the men was arrested, the second has not been caught. Police aren't sure if this robbery is connected, to the recent shooting but say its a possibility.

"I just hope they realize what they're doing and hopefully they find faith and try to go to the right path."

If you think you have information call police or crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.