× Dyersburg police searching for man reported missing in June

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police issued an alert for a man who has not been seen or heard from since Father’s Day weekend.

According to authorities, Jimmy Bingham was reported missing on June 24. His relatives told police he regularly contacts his mother, so when they didn’t hear from him after Father’s Day they became worried.

Dyersburg police said they have searched multiple locations and have even interviewed the 45 year old’s friends and family, but so far they haven’t had any luck locating him.

Bingham was described as being 5’ 8”, 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt, blue jeans, black and white Nike tennis shoes and a black and white ball cap.