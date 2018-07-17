× Cash Saver a beacon of hope for South Memphis job seekers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As a new Cash Saver grocery in South Memphis holds a job fair, locals see the job opportunity as a beacon of hope for residents.

Tuesday, job seekers lined the Southgate Shopping Center on South Third Street in hopes of getting a job at the Cash Saver, located where a Kroger recently closed.

Tevin Ursery, who has a family of three and was applying for a job, said a new grocery in the neighborhood was important because locals often don’t have transportation to get to jobs further away.

“It’s an important event for our community because every job opportunity is further out,” Ursery said. “Here it’s like people don’t have reliable transportation every day, so for something to be close like this in our community is actually helping us instead of hurting us.”

People have been waiting in a line out the door today for a job fair at the new Cash Saver opening in the Southgate Shopping Plaza. The store manager says they didn’t expect so many people to show up & are working to better accommodate them. pic.twitter.com/l4hBdFaPcl — Bridget Chapman (@bchapman_WREG3) July 17, 2018

Despite waiting in line for more than an hour Ursery believes the possible job opportunity could really provide him and his family a new beginning.

“I can be able to do things that I want to do, and create an opportunity for me and my family,” Ursery said.

Many of the job seekers had to face high heat before even getting through the doors.

Others in line, like Romello Ware, said being able to find a job in the area is difficult. That’s why people were lined up for the opportunity Tuesday.

The store manager said Tuesday they didn’t expect so many people to show up and were working to better accommodate them.

Ursery and other job seekers said it would be nice to see more companies provide job opportunities in the area.