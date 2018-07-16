× Thousands left in the dark after Sunday evening storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people were left in the dark following severe storms Sunday evening.

Outages were reported all across the area. At the height of the storm more than 22,000 people were in the dark, but that number has since been lowered to just over 5,000.

When making repairs, Memphis Light, Gas and Water said they start with the outages that are affecting the most customers at once. They said they do not prioritize by neighborhood.

The utility company also reminded customers they should also report their outage directly to them by calling (901) 544-6500. Do not assume that they know about your outage.