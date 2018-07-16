Salvation Army partners with organizations to better serve families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's only July, but the Salvation Army is already thinking about Christmas making big changes to this year's Angel Tree program.

The goal is to end the cycle of generational poverty.

"We are really excited about taking the pain out of the process, and we understand by partnering with these agencies we get to be with them all year," Major Zach Bell, with Salvation Army Memphis, said.

This year, families in need will only need to turn to vetted organizations who are teaming up with the Salvation Army.

Now, Families that were never able to get in will finally have a chance to get into the Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army has handpicked organizations that have been working with families all year in hopes that those groups can easily identify who should be on the receiving end of the gift giving program.

"This year we really wanted to focus on those that we serve," Bell said.

Sharon Cash, the social services director at Purdue Center of Hope, says watching how much joy the program brings to people is the real gift.

"It's not just happening with the child. It's happening with the mom watching her child in this moment in time that no one can take away from them," she said.

The Salvation Army says getting the angels out to the community and bringing the city together to give back makes it possible to drive generational poverty out.

"We get a greater opportunity to be a part of healing Memphis,"

Some schools will also identify families in need.

The Salvation Army won't announce the organizations it's partnering with.

If you're concerned bout being left out, The Salvation Army suggests reaching out to MIFA for help.