Raccoon shuts down Walmart in Covington as customers look on

COVINGTON, Tenn. — This isn't something you hear about everyday.

A raccoon was loose inside of a Walmart and shut down the store for hours.

Customers trying to shop at the Walmart in Covington, Tennessee Monday morning were greeted with closed doors.

Why you ask?

"There was a raccoon running loose in the store," a customer said.

Management shut down the store for six hours while a wildlife removal service looked for the critter.

Now, your first reaction to all of this might be a laugh, but customers we talked with admit it is a safety issue.

"It's a little raccoon, but it's a wild raccoon. It wanted to get out before somebody got hurt," a customer said.

Some customers were willing to wait.

Others called it quits for the day.

"I'll just go to Kroger and get my dog food," one man said. "They'll never catch it."

Another man actually offered to help.

"I was just going to tell them I can bring my coondog out here and find it for them."

Thankfully the professionals took care of it, and doors were back open to customers around noon.

It's definitely not what customers or Walmart expected.

A spokesman for Walmart says no employees were harmed by the critter.