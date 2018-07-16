× Police: Toddler fighting for her life after being beaten by mom’s live-in boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler was rushed to the hospital after she was allegedly beaten in the head and stomach by her mother’s live-in boyfriend.

According to police, the mother left the 17-month-old girl and two other children in Latarius Curry’s care while she went to work on Saturday. Several hours later she received a call from the boyfriend saying the youngest child was having a seizure.

She rushed home to find the little girl biting down on her lip and “very stiff.” Her eyes reportedly rolled to the back of her head, police said. The mother rushed the baby to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where she was admitted in extremely critical condition.

Doctors said they found lacerations on the child’s liver, multiple areas of contusions on her body, a bruise below her left eye and evidence of a brain injury. They told police the injuries were not accidental. Instead they were caused by blunt force trauma to the head and stomach.

Curry was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse- neglect.