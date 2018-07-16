× Police say mother of LeBonheur patient carjacked outside FedEx Family House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was carjacked in a parking lot near LeBonheur Children’s Hospital while her 5-year-old daughter was awaiting treatment.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at the FedEx Family House on Poplar Avenue across from the hospital, according to a police report.

The facility houses families of LeBonheur patients while they are in Memphis. The girl was waiting on a liver transplant at the time.

The woman told police she had parked her Ford Escape and was about to get out when three men with their faces covered rushed up, yelling “Get out of the car.” They had what appeared to be a handgun wrapped in a cloth.

They got away with her purse and her car before she ran inside.

Police say they have surveillance video of the suspects.