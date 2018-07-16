Pastor files complaint after MPD officer’s search church for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis pastor says police barged into his church over the weekend, and now he's filed a letter of complaint.

When law enforcement surrounded the church, there was one person inside who made a call to the pastor.

When the pastor went back to watch the surveillance video he was shocked.

"Because of the size of this church and the neighborhood that it's in, you felt like you can do what you wanted to do," Pastor Andre Guy-Reed said.

Pastor Reed says he turned his life of crime into a testimony several years ago, but what happened at his church on Friday has him worried.

"People are saying that we sell drugs at this church. People are saying that we are harboring fugitives at this church."

Surveillance cameras show officers searching for someone they thought was inside.

"It was like at least seven officers. The one who saw me at the door immediately put a phone to my face and said, 'Do you know who this person is?" I said, 'I don't know who that is," caretaker Darrell Hagen said.

After searching through several rooms, they didn't find anyone.

However, they did arrest someone at the house next door.

Pastor Reed says he talked to an officer and asked why his church was searched.

He says he was told there was a warrant out for a man's arrest, and since the air conditioning was in the church on a Friday they thought could be hiding there.

"That wouldn't happen in Los Angeles, North Hollywood or Beverly Hills. I'm just telling you. Those kind of things, there is just a certain level of respect for the constitution and just people in general."

The pastor hopes this doesn't hurt the reputation of the church and the hard work he's put in to bring something positive to the community.

"We have to work on regaining people's trust. We have tot work on a cloud that's been placed over this church that shouldn't be."

We reached out to the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, but we haven't heard back.