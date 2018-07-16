× Oakhaven murder suspect taken into custody, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Oakhaven last month has been taken into custody.

Diedrich Coleman, 18, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rico Ross. The 30-year-old victim was shot several times after winning money in a dice game on June 27, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital from Sumner Wells Road, but later died from his injuries.

Coleman was located on Sunday in the 1900 block of Argosy.

This wasn’t Coleman’s first run in with authorities. In April, he was charged after hitting his grandmother and aunt during a domestic dispute.

Prior to that he was also charged with stealing an AR-15 rifle from a vehicle.