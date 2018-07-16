Memphis woman says someone hit her car, then carjacked her at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A fender bender in the middle of the afternoon turned into an armed carjacking.

A woman said she got out of her car to check the damage when two men with guns got out of the car that hit her and forced her on the ground.

They hopped in her car and sped off.

Police later spotted it headed towards Southaven, Miss.

It lead to a short chase and later the arrest of one of the men allegedly involved, Tyun Turnage.

He's now facing a carjacking charge.

"I come here every day. It was so surprising for you to even tell me that," said Sylvia Watson, who lives near the scene. "I have a lot of concerns especially with me having a teenager trying to drive any teaching her to do the right thing."

MPD's crime tracking map shows at least three other carjackings this weekend.

One of which happened on Frayser near Range Line at this drive-through ATM.

A man said he was getting cash out Saturday night when two guys carjacked him at gunpoint.

Officers later found the vehicle up the road, but haven't made any arrests.

MPD is working to find out if any of these carjackigns are connected since a majority involved three male suspects.

They're asking drivers to be cautious and alert.

"I hope they get all of them. That's not right," said Watson.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

35.011487 -90.043027