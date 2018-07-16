Memphis teen customizes shoes to help purchase car for college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN.-- A Memphis teen hopes to inspire others through his art - shoe art that is.

He's customizing sneakers with the hopes to use the money to buy a car for when he goes off to college.

The kitchen table turned in to an art space with 17-year-old Robert Hardin creating his own masterpieces.

"I bought these shoes for like $90. My mom went crazy when I bought them, so I was pretty scared to do them. But they turned out pretty nice," explained Hardin Monday morning.

The custom colors and artwork, Hardin did himself.

He started on his own shoes, but now hes expanded.

The recent Hamilton High grad, who was President of Future Business Leaders of America, has created a business painting other shoes.

"One of my old classmates, he saw what I was doing on Facebook and this was like an all white and I turned it gold," he said.

He markets his work using social media and says, so far, he has customized nine pairs of shoes.

He says he charges around $50.

"Before I actually customize a shoe I draw it out."

Hardin says he's loved art since he was 3-years-old.

Though he's already working at the Cookout Restaurant, he's hoping his passion can help him get some cash for a car.

He's going to Lane College in Jackson, TN in the upcoming months.

Hardin had a car for a few weeks but there were problems.

"My mom bought me a car for graduation. It turned out to be a lemon. Now I'm trying to help her pay the money back, so I can go to college."

He has this message for others wanting to capitalize on their talents.

"Just go for it. Stick your neck out there," said Hardin with a laugh.

Hardin says you can find his work on Facebook and Instagram.