Memphis mother holds candlelight vigil for third child killed within 6 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother honored and remembered her son during a candlelight vigil Monday night.

A tight-knit family gathered together to remember 26-year-old Marion Lofton.

Lofton was shot in front of a house on Baltic and Fax in Binghampton on July 16, 2017.

Police say he was found lying on the sidewalk where he ran for help.

He later died at the hospital.

His mom, Priscilla Taylor, tells us Lofton is the third child she had to bury in the past six years.

His brother, James Stokes, was also shot and killed in 2011, and eight months later his sister, Ranita Burke, was stabbed to death by her own husband.

"I felt hopeless, but most of all I was so angry," Taylor said.

Ironically, Lofton spoke to us back in 2014 - not knowing that a few years later his mother would be fighting for justice in his murder.

Five months after he was killed, his accused killer Donvoe Sanders was arrested.

But Taylor says the man has since been released.

"As long as I got breather in my body, until God takes me off this earth, I will fight for justice for my son," she said.

Now Taylor is caring for the five grandchildren left behind when their parents died, and says it's her mission to help others.

"If I could one mother today, or one child, and keep them from being in this predicament there we're in - then that's it," she said.