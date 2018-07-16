× Man who confessed to crime spree months ago back behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after allegedly participating in a carjacking over the weekend.

The victim said she was heading east when another driver bumped her car in the area of Tulane Road and Howard. She got out of the car and that’s when the back seat passenger jumped out as well, shoved her to the ground and then took off in her car.

Police eventually located the stolen vehicle at Horn Lake and Holes but lost sight of the vehicle as it entered into Southaven.

Officers didn’t give up. They eventually located the victim’s vehicle again and this time were able to pull the car over. The driver – Tyun Turnage – was positively identified as one of the suspects involved in the attack, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with carjacking.

However, police said this was not the first time Turnage has been in trouble with the law.

Just four months ago he was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property after allegedly going on a crime spree. In one day, police said he and a co-defendant identified as Angelo Bunting carjacked a man and then robbed two other individuals at gunpoint.

One of the victim was a mom with her two young children.