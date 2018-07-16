× Man convicted on two murder counts, other felonies after armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury convicted a man on two counts of first-degree murder and 14 other felonies related to a failed holdup attempt in 2014 involving more than a dozen Hispanic victims at a residence in northeast Memphis.

Antwon Young was sentenced him to life in prison for the two murders, and Judge Paula Skahan will sentence him on the other felony counts on Aug. 4. Those convictions include two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, nine counts of attempted especially aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

On Oct. 4, 2014, three men in a van, including Young, cruised a neighborhood near Kingsbury High School looking for victims to rob, the Shelby County Distriuct Attorney’s Office said.

When they saw a large group of men at a home in the 1400 block of Gherald St., Young and codefendant Marterius Oneal, 20, got out of the van armed with weapons, approached the group and demanded money.

Young and Oneal began shooting, killing Juan Pedro Garcia, 20, and Alvaro Casillas Becerra, 21, and wounding two others. The gunmen left empty-handed and escaped in the van.

Oneal was convicted of the same charges last year and was sentenced to life in prison. He also has other unrelated pending felony cases. The van driver, Austin Yewell, 21, is awaiting trial.