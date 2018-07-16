Local business gives free wigs, makeovers to elderly women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven business owner is giving back.

She's using the power of a makeover to help make some women in our area feel pretty, pampered and empowered.

"Some people cry, because when you do get your nails and hair done you feel empowered," Kim Kill, the owner of Mink Lounge, said.

On Monday, she gave out wigs and makeovers to women over 65.

She says at that age, feeling pretty is still important. At that point, some are living on a fixed income that keeps them from squeezing pampering into the budget.

We need to boost our women up, especially our older generation, because sometimes we leave them out," Hill said.

She says the wigs are all donated, and all of her employees donate their time to build up every women that steps in the door.

"Some people come in her not feeling their best, and we say, 'Hello gorgeous.' It just perks them up," Hill said.

Sharon Tucker lives in Whitehaven.

She heard about the makeover giveaway on Facebook, grabbed a friend and hopped in the chair.

"I wear wigs. I have a thyroid condition and it took my hair out," Tucker said. "I'm balancing wigs all the time, trying to get the best look."

For her, the makeover brings confidence and a radiance that projects through with each addition.

Mink Lounge might bring the glam, but these ladies are already shining within.

Hill says she got the idea after volunteering and giving makeovers at local nursing homes.

She wanted to bring that same concept to her own neighborhood and hopes to make this a monthly event.