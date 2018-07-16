Live at 9: Childhood PTSD, Michai Mosby & cooking with Chef Elle

Children and PTSD

We often associate PTSD with adults who have been to war. But doctors are diagnosing more children with post traumatic stress disorder and its causes range from violence in their family to natural disasters that disrupt their daily life.

Xavier Neal and Amanda Lambert work with NFusion-Four, a program serving north Mississippi.

Make A Difference Monday: Michai Mosby

It is Make A Difference Monday and we want you to meet 15-year-old Michai Mosby. Michai plans to give away a thousand backpacks filled with school supplies this weekend.

This will be the fourth time he’s hosted a concert and school supplies give-away, so you can believe he will meet that goal.

Cooking with Chef Elle

Summer is a time for burgers but a cool way to switch that up and make it healthier is to make those burgers with seafood. Chef Elle Green shows us a simple recipe your family will love.

Salmon Burgers

3 pounds fresh salmon, skinless and boneless

2 eggs, whites only

6 tablespoons ground panko breadcrumbs

1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt

4 shallots, finely chopped

2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

4 teaspoons African spice

extra virgin olive oil

6 buns

Directions

Set a large, nonstick skillet over medium-low heat and add 3 tablespoons oil. Add shallots and jalapeno. Cook until lightly brown. Remove from heat and set aside.

Meanwhile, cut salmon into large chunks. Using a food processor, grind until salmon is shredded into fine pieces.

Transfer to a mixing bowl and add spice blend, shallots, jalapeno peppers, sea salt, egg whites, and panko breadcrumbs. Gently stir to combine.

To form patties, divide salmon mixture into 6 equal parts, shaping to round patties. Once done, refrigerate salmon patties until ready to prepare. Remove from refrigerator at least 15 minutes before cooking.

Using the same nonstick skillet, add just enough oil to coat the bottom of the skillet and set over medium-high heat. Once oil is hot, add salmon patties, cooking 2 to 3 minutes. Then, cooking an additional 2 minutes on the other side.

Transfer to buns and dress with your favorite toppings.

Music with Destiny Stone

From Neal Diamond to Elton John to Elvis: any great artist will lead to tribute artists. But one popular Nina Simone tribute artist emphasizes her work is not just about the music. It’s about the message.

Destiny Stone performs “The Shoulders On Which I Stand” on Live at 9.