CVS apologizes, workers fired after manager calls cops on black customer over coupon

CVS has apologized after a manager in Chicago called the police over a black woman’s coupon.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Camilla Hudson was trying to use a manufacturer’s coupon at checkout, and the manager on duty apparently concluded that she was trying to scam the store with a fake coupon. Hudson, who posted video of the incident, says she asked the workers to call corporate CVS to straighten things out, but instead one of them called 911, reports WLS-TV.

The manager who called police, Morry Matson, made a point in his 911 call to identify Hudson as “African American.”

At least two officers arrived, but “nobody generated a report,” police tell BuzzFeed.

CVS released the following statement on their Twitter page following the incident:

“We have sincerely apologized to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our Chicago stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted her as soon as we were made aware of this incident. We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health. CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited.”

