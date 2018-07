× Police identify man killed in shooting near FedEx hub

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near a FedEx hub.

Police say Tyrone Colbert, 23, was shot to death on July 7.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Democrat and Tchulahoma.

Police detained one person on the day of the shooting, but no charges have been filed.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.