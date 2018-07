× MPD: Man shot near Medical District, transported to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the 200 block of Dunlap near the Medical District Sunday evening, Memphis Police said.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with tips related to the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.