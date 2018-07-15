× Man injured in downtown shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting that took place in downtown Memphis.

Police say one man was shot in the 150 block of Peabody at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

One man was detained on the scene at the time of the shooting, but no charges have been filed at this point.

Police say that this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.