Man arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” Midtown bar, kill police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail and facing several charges after police say he threatened to “shoot up” a Midtown bar and kill police officers.

Investigators say Matthew Ince, 30, tried to fight customers and a security guard early Sunday morning at Lafayette’s Music Room on Madison Avenue, and even tried to attack police.

Overton Square is one of the most popular spots in the city to let loose on a weekend, and for the most part, pretty safe.

“We often come out here for food and drinks and good music,” said Shirley Collins.

“It’s a nice location, there’s a lot of people, so it definitely feels safe in that realm,” said Valerie Hopkins. “There’s a lot of security here.”

Police say Ince was “heavily intoxicated” and possibly on drugs when he flew off the handle and started fighting other customers inside the bar.

Security broke up the fight and tried to kick him out, but investigators say he attacked a security guard and wouldn’t leave.

When police got there, they say Ince was already handcuffed and sitting in the middle of the street, screaming and cussing as people stopped and stared.

Investigators say Ince repeatedly said he was going to come back to the bar to “shoot the place up” and kill police.

“I am shocked. I am totally shocked,” Collins said. “I’m hoping they beef up security to keep us safe.”

But people we talked to tell WREG they refuse to live in fear, adding that it won’t keep them away from one of their favorite spots.

“Something like that can happen anywhere,” said James Sposto. “What some drunk maniac says here really is not going to affect my opinion of the place or how good it is or how safe it is.”

“It doesn’t scare me away from having a good time and supporting a local business,” Hopkins said.

Ince spent one day in jail for beating his girlfriend in 2014.

This time, he’s charged with assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and aggravated criminal trespassing.

His mug shot hasn’t been released yet and no court date has been set.