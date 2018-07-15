Arlington man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An Arlington, Tennessee is in jail after police say her tried to shoot his parents.

Arrest records say 21-year-old Richard Blaine showed up at his parents house with a handgun and threatened to pull the trigger.

WREG spoke to Blaine's mother off camera.

She said he had been having a lot of issues and had been in and out of the home.

But this time, his father told him he was no longer welcomed.

Records say, the suspect then threatened to them both and attempted to shoot them dead.

Blaine had been coming to get his clothes from their home, and had an argument with his father over the phone.

His mother told me she is not sure exactly what was said.

But according to the affidavit, he threatened his dad. That's when she decided to call the police.

Before they knew it, Blaine was back at their house with a gun as officers were on the way.

He went as far as to point the gun at his parents' heads and pulled the trigger, but it jammed in the process.

There was another person who was brought into this.

A man was sitting in his car when Blaine jumped in, pointed his gun at his leg and told him to go.

The victim told police he was afraid he was going to get shot, so he pulled off.

However, officers shot in the window of the car got Blaine out.

His mother told WREG, her son has mental health issues.