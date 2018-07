× Woman killed after being struck by car

Memphis, Tenn. — A woman is dead after being struck by a car late Friday night.

Police say that 53-year-old Angela Hawkins was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway at Elvis Presley & Kerr.

Hawkins was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say that the driver remained at the scene of the accident.

No charges have been filed at this point.