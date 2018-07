× Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Hickory Hill.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Lofty Oak Road, just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say one woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police also say that they currently have one person detained.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.