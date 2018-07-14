× Men convicted after abducting, torturing man for 10 hours

Memphis, Tenn. — Two men were convicted of abducting and torturing an acquaintance for about 10 hours.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Larreal Germaine Brown and 24-year-old Randall Blake Rowland were convicted on six felony counts, including especially aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault-acting in concert.

The abduction and torture happened on Aug. 29, 2016, near Summer and Sycamore View.

The 21-year-old victim said four men approached him and put a bag over his head and rope around his neck. They forced him into a vehicle and began physically assaulting him, telling him that they would not kill him if he told them where they could find methamphetamine.

The victim said that the men took him to a nearby house, tied him up and used a wooden stick to sexually assault him.

The victim stated that he was burned on multiple areas of his body with a hot flat iron, lighter, and scalding water. The men struck the victim with a bat and cut him on the throat with a knife. They then placed the victim in a bathtub filled with bleach and used a power drill on the victim’s hand.

The torture went on for hours.

The next day, the men drove the victim to an area of northeast Memphis and left him on a gravel road. A woman saw the victim and took him to the hospital. He was admitted in critical condition with numerous injuries, including broken bones, cuts, swelling and burns.

Brown and Rowland are currently being held without bond and will be sentenced on Aug. 16. Two other defendants are awaiting trial.