Man shot during gas station robbery

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an attempted robbery that sent a gas station clerk to the hospital.

Police say the man was shot at the Exxon/H &N Market in the 2000 block of E. Shelby Drive. Officers responded to the scene at around 4:40 a.m.

Two suspects entered the store early Saturday morning and tried to rob it. They ended up shooting the clerk, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene without taking any money. Police say the suspects drove away in a silver Nissan Altima. An unidentified third suspect was driving the car.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.