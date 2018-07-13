Whitehaven neighbors hosting flea market Saturday to fundSkyCop cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shoppers get ready — Saturday is the big day as the Whitehaven community gathers for the "5 Block Flea Market."

The neighborhood near Graceland received a $2,500 grant and now they're working to match it to get a Sky Cop camera for their area.

They're raising money by putting on the big community sale with more than 70 vendors. Organizers have spent weeks organizing and cleaning.

On Friday the banner was ready to be put up, the spots for booths were painted and ready to be occupied.

The large spot where Graceland Elementary once stood now clean, the Watchful Eye Neighborhood Watch Association has been working around the clock.

"Our team actually got out at 6:30 in the afternoon and they worked til dark, cleaning up all the debris the branches and stuff they put out there," said event organizer Bridget Bradley.

WREG was there as the city picked up the rest of the trash and debris.

We told you about the plan for the fundraiser a few weeks ago.

At that time organizers feverishly working in the heat to raise awareness.

Since then the sale has grown bigger than they imagined.

"The first segment that you guys did we had tremendous response," explained Bradley.

Multiple businesses hopped on board and donated along with public groups too.

"We gonna have the Memphis Police Department out here givin out gun locks. Our Raines Fire Department will be givin out smoke detectors and Shelby County Schools will be here giving out free lunches to the children," said Bradley.

Those in the committee say these events promote pride in their neighborhood.

"We want to keep Whitehaven beautiful and safe as well because Whitehaven has always been beautiful when I was a little girl I always wanted to live here," explained Mary Carpentar.

They hope this event inspires other parts of town too.

You can stop by and look for some good deals from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's at the spot of the old Graceland Elementary School.