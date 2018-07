× Two suspects wanted in robbery, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two suspects accused of shooting and robbing a man near Elmwood Cemetery.

Police responded to a shooting at 1 p.m. July 2 in the 700 block of Dudley. A victim told them two men had robbed him and shot him multiple times.

The suspects fled the scene in a gray Porsche SUV.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.