Salmon on the grill is the start of a wonderful summer treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Chef Patrick Gilbert from Restaurant Iris stopped by Live at 9 to show us a great recipe for orange glazed salmon. And he uses dale's Seasoning for the extra flavor to make it great!

INGREDIENTS

Two 7oz-8oz fillets of salmon, grilled

Orange glaze: Three oranges zested and juiced 1/2 cup orange juice One tbsp peeled and minced ginger One clove garlic minced One shallot peeled and fine diced Three tbsp dale's Seasoning liquid One tbsp rice vinegar Corn starch slurry (cornstarch and cold water in an 8:1 ratio)



Put all ingredients into sauce pan except orange zest and cornstarch slurry. Bring ingredients to a boil and turn down to a simmer for 15 minutes. Next, add zest and let simmer for two more minutes. Finally, add the right amount of slurry needed to get sauce to desired thickness.

Stir fry rice One and 1/2 cups cooked rice One carrot, diced One celery rib, diced Half onion, diced Two eggs 1/4 cup dale's Seasoning liquid



Sautée with vegetable oil, carrot, celery, and onion till translucent in extra large deep skillet or wok. Crack two eggs into pan and scramble. Then add rice and dale's. Continue to cook for a few minutes until fully incorporated.