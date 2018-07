× Reese, Appling blocked after assault victim found unresponsive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police blocked off Reese Road near Appling after an individual was discovered unresponsive early Friday morning.

According to police the victim was located in the 7600 block around 7:30 a.m. The person had been assaulted, they said, but they didn’t release any specifics.

WREG has a crew on the scene working to learn more.