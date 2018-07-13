× Redbirds letting fans pay their age for next Friday’s game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It worked for the bears. Now the ‘Birds are giving the “Pay Your Age” promotion a try.

The Memphis Redbirds are letting fans pay their age for next Friday’s game at AutoZone Park, with dugout and field box tickets starting at $3 for 3-year-old fans. Children two and under are free, as usual.

It’s all because they saw the buzz created by Build-A-Bear Workshops pay-your-age day Thursday, which drew crowds who waited for hours.

“We’re using the honor system for this. No ID is required. But we suggest you have at least one person in your group old enough to drive to the game!” Redbirds president and general manager Craig Unger said.

To purchase tickets, visit this link. Friday’s game also features the Car-Scent Kelly Air Freshener giveaway courtesy of AutoZone, with the first 1,500 fans when gates open at 6:00 receiving the item modeled after Redbirds catcher Carson Kelly. It is also a Free Stuff Friday presented by Dave & Buster’s, which includes one lucky fan rolling giant dice for the chance to win $70,000 in the Big Money Dice Roll.