Poplar Avenue bridges over I-240 closed until Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – At 9:20 p.m. Friday, TDOT crews closed both eastbound and westbound Poplar Avenue bridges across I-240 as part of an ongoing construction project.

The project, called “Memfix 4,” will eventually replace three aging bridges across I-240, TDOT spokeswoman Nichole Lawrence said.

“Poplar is one of the streets that I have to take,” lamented Britne Lauderdale.

According to TDOT, she’s one of 42,000 drivers who depend on Poplar Avenue each day.

Poplar will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, but will close again the following two weekends.

“It’s gonna be a mess for us. I drive for Domino’s Pizza, the one right up here by the freeway entrance, and of course, about probably half of our traffic goes across that bridge,” said Gavin Anderson.

Beginning next weekend, TDOT will also close all of I-240 in both directions between I-40 and Highway 385.

The full list of closures are available below, but may change depending on weather conditions.

Friday, July 13, 9 p.m. – Monday, July 16, 6 a.m.

Poplar Avenue eastbound and westbound will be closed at the I-240 interchange. There will be ramps affected and closed; however, I-240 will remain open.

Friday, July 20, 9 p.m. – Monday, July 23, 6 a.m.

Full closure of I-240 between I-40 and Highway 385 as well as Poplar Avenue eastbound and westbound.

Friday, July 27, 9 p.m. – Monday, July 30, 6 a.m.

Full closure of I-240 between I-40 and Highway 385 as well as Poplar Avenue eastbound and westbound.