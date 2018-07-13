× Police: Two men, juvenile charged in Frayser armed carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two adults and a juvenile were taken into custody after allegedly carjacking an individual late Wednesday evening.

According to the victim, Jamarcus Dillard and Jayten Galloway approached him with weapons drawn and demanded his cellphone and vehicle.

Unfortunately for the crooks, the victim’s cellphone was tracked to St. Elmo and Argonne where they were seen walking away from the stolen vehicle.

The older suspects were charged with carjacking. In addition, Dillard was also charged with aggravated robbery.

Since police did not release the juvenile’s name it’s unclear what role he played in the crime and the charges he’s facing.