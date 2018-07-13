× Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man at large following Marianna shooting

MARIANNA, Ark. — An armed and dangerous individual was added to Marianna Police Department’s wanted list after allegedly shooting a man who was riding a bike down the street.

The victim was on the bike when a car suddenly pulled up beside him and the front passenger opened fire. The man was hit several times and rushed to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis. He has since been released from the hospital, authorities said.

The driver, Antwan Pearson, and another passenger, Raekwon Hunter, were both taken into custody. However, Demetrious “Meechie” McFadden, the accused shooter, fled before authorities could arrest him.

Police said McFadden has been involved in high speed chases in the past and has even attempted to pull guns on officers before. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead call police immediately.