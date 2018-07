× One shot near Hickory Hill wreck scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon at Winchester and Mendenhall, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m.

The scene is near a wreck where one vehicle is overturned. Police have not said whether the incidents are related.

No suspect information is available at this point.​

WREG is at the scene to learn more.