Five polling locations open for early voting Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting for the upcoming Shelby County general election and state and federal primaries begins Friday.

The following five polling locations will be open:

Abundant Grace Fellowship Church in Whitehaven

Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Midtown

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Germantown

Election Commission Office at Shelby Farms.

Early voting ends July 28 and Election Day is August 2.

Over twenty other locations will be open for voters beginning next week.

