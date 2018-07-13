× Crosstown homicide victim identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details after a woman was shot and killed in Crosstown last Friday.

According to authorities, Lillian Cole, 22, and another person were walking in the 1300 block of Snowden when a white four-door car pulled up. The two suspects inside started firing, striking both individuals multiple times. They then fled the scene heading southbound on Watkins.

Police said Cole died on the scene. The other victim was shot in the legs and transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.