Authorities searching for suspects following Raleigh Community Center shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were shot at the Raleigh Community Center overnight and authorities said at least one of them is in critical condition.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday. All four victims showed up at Methodist North Hospital with gunshot wounds.

It’s still not clear what sparked the violence and police haven’t released any information on suspects.

On the scene of the shooting, police were focusing their investigation near a basketball court and parking lot at the community center.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.