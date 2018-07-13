ATF: $10k reward offered after 47 guns stolen, shots fired outside Winchester business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken the lead after dozens of weapons were stolen from a local pawn shop.

The agency and the Memphis Police Department revealed Friday morning that three men wearing masks entered Pawn Plus on Winchester around 9 a.m. Thursday armed with handguns and an assault rifle. The men forced customers and employees to the floor before locking the front door from the inside.

The suspects then struck the clerk in the head and tied him up.

Police said the suspect stuffed approximately 47 guns, various pieces of jewelry and cash from the store safe in a duffel bag. As they were exiting, they came face-to-face with a second employee arriving to work. That’s when shots were fired, police said.

All three then fled the scene in a red Honda sedan.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case. If you can help, call the ATF at (800) ATF- GUNS or the Memphis Police Department at (901) 528-2274.